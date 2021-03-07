AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABC traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.83. 1,145,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,639. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.