Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

