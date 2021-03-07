MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.42 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $69.61 million and $6.42 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,392,795 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

