Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.90 Million

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $63.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $241.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

