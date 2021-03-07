EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

