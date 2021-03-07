Insured Finance Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $1.06 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00465145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00067454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00076492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00455956 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,127,279 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

