Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $175.02 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $175.02 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00778354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00041724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.