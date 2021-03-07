EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after buying an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

