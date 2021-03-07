Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.