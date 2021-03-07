Brokerages Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 13,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

