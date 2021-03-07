Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Declines By 26.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 258,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,712. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.