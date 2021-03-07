Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,573. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $393.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

