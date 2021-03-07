Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Expands By 33.9%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,057,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 125,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,852. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

