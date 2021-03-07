Noir Price Tops $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Noir has a market capitalization of $684,446.60 and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00281966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00068454 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,459,766 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.