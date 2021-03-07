Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 476 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

