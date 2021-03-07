Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

BMY opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

