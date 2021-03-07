Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 382 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HD stock opened at $253.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.
The Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
