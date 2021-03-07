Global Endowment Management LP Sells 550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

