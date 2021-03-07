Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $16.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 billion and the lowest is $16.26 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

