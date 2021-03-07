Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 144,804 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,158,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

