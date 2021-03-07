Orin Green Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $248.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

