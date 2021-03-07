Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,627. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

