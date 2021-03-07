Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OMTK stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,046. Omnitek Engineering has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Omnitek Engineering
