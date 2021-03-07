Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OMTK stock remained flat at $$0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,046. Omnitek Engineering has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

