Orin Green Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,076 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,409,000 after purchasing an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 646,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

