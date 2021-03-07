Orin Green Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,067 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

