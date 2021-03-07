Orin Green Financial LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 181,492 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

