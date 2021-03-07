Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 535,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.