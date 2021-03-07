Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFFN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

