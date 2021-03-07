Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 763,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.