Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 46.4% in February

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $10.45 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

