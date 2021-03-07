Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Increases By 45.9%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. WH Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

