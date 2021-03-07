American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for 1.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned about 0.33% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,475,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $5,004,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

