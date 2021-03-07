Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Short Interest Update

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Avivagen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIVXF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Avivagen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

