Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases By 47.6%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

