AllSafe Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $345,248.14 and $701.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

