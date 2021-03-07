Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rises By 38.6%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

LSTR stock opened at $162.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $49,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

