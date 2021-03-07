Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $50.65 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $84.94 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $50.65 or 0.00099978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.16 or 0.00470086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00068489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00077034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.59 or 0.00463045 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WNXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.