Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

