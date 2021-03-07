70,000 Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,328,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 771,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after buying an additional 414,517 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 159,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.