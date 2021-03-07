Aviva PLC Sells 4,599 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188,412 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 35.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $177.15 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

