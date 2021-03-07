Prism Advisors Inc. Has $16.91 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prism Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $308.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

