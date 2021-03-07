Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 796 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Prism Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW opened at $75.42 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

