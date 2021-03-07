Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,509,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $8,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner acquired 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $41.46 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

