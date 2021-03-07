Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,755 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.75% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIL. Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $10.03 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 over the last ninety days.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

