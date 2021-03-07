Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realogy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Realogy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

