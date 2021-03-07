Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 4,509 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

