Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 320.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Lights accounts for 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,105 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,727.

BLI opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

