Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $498.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

