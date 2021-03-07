Magellan Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $8,423,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $79,319,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $198.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

