Oder Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

NYSE RY opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

