Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,492,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $140.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

